Planet Fitness bringing back free High School Summer Pass program

  • Updated
Planet Fitness generic

People exercise at Planet Fitness as President Obama delivers his speech on health care on, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Planet Fitness is bringing back its High School Summer Pass program aimed at getting teens to be more active during the summer months.

As part of the program, high school students between the ages of 14 and 19 can workout for free over the summer at any of its locations across the US and Canada. That includes all five Hawaii locations. The program runs from May 15 through August 31.

