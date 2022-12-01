 Skip to main content
Pepsi wants you to drink soda mixed with milk this holiday season

Lindsay Lohan thinks you should try Pilk.

'Tis the season to mix milk into your soda. According to Pepsi, anyway.

Pepsi launched a campaign Thursday encouraging customers to try the combination and use the hashtag #PilkandCookies (as in Pepsi plus milk) to showcase their Santa-friendly concoctions. Those who participate in the online challenge running through Christmas Day will have the chance to win cash.

