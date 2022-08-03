Pedestrian Safety Month Campaign Launches in Honolulu

HONOLULU-- Mayor Blangiardi was on hand with members of the Department of Transportations Services, as members of the Honolulu Police Department also joined in on a sign wave. This marks the 13th annual 'Pedestrian Safety Month' in Hawaii.
"And we're urging of everybody to just be mindful. Especially now that our keiki our going back to school," Blangiardi told a group gathering at Kamehameha Shopping Center Wednesday.
John Nouchi of the Department of Transportation Services reminded onlookers, "Communication is so very important, for pedestrians and for our drivers and for our bicyclists, always signal your intentions," Nouchi said, "And I think local-style. We gotta be a little bit no shame about making eye contact."
Recommendations for Pedestrians? Make sure you are visible.
Thomas Billins of HPD told those at the event, "I worked with the vehicular homicide section for many years and I have seen way too many collisions that were preventable."
The HPD officer added, "Another thing is safety gear, I can't stress enough: Skateboarders- wear a helmet, bicyclists- wear a helmet, people on mopeds- wear a helmet. Even though it's not required by the law, a helmet can save your life."
Advocates say to consider reflective clothing as opposed to dark materials at night. Drivers are asked to keep their full attention on the road and obey speed limits.
"Drivers, we have the control to make our roadways safe. We make the decision to speed or not to speed. The decision to not look at our telephones. We make the decision to pay attention," said Lance Rae of the program Walk Wise Hawaii.
But for motorists and pedestrians the message is identical to prevent accidents.
"And every single one of these collisions are preventable. It's a matter of people paying attention. I see so many motorists disengage at a red light. Looking down at their phone. Adjusting their radio. Pedestrians relying too heavily on the walk signal, just looking at the light rather than the flow of traffic," Billins said.
The Pedestrian Safety month calendar is posted on the HDOT website, including information on "Be Seen at Night" events, reminding pedestrians and drivers alike that most fatal accidents take place after sundown.