Pedestrian Safety Month Campaign Launches in Honolulu

Pedestrian awareness month kicks off in Hawaii

The mayor declared August "Pedestrian safety month" in an effort to raise awareness on how to reduce roadway accidents.

HONOLULU-- Mayor Blangiardi was on hand with members of the Department of Transportations Services, as members of the Honolulu Police Department also joined in on a sign wave. This marks the 13th annual 'Pedestrian Safety Month' in Hawaii.

