Officials urge drivers to avoid Lanikai area over the holiday weekend due to road closures, parking restrictions

Lanikai parking restrictions

Map of Makaliʻi Place and Lanikai with streets in red that have parking restrictions.

No parking will be allowed on Makaliʻi Place in Kailua, and on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until January 17th.

Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives.

LANIKAI (KITV4) -- Oahu residents and visitors are urged to avoid non-essential travel to Lanikai, as parking restrictions will be in effect through January 17, 2023 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is anticipating increased travel and traffic congestion, and are asking Oahu residents and visitors to plan accordingly -- and avoid the Lanikai area if possible. 

