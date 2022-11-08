 Skip to main content
Officials on edge but no major issues reported as Election Day voting opens across the US

A poll worker holds a sticker that reads "I voted" on May 17 in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina. Americans head to the polls Tuesday for an election that has state and local officials across the country on edge as they brace for potential problems at the polls.

 Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Americans head to the polls on Tuesday for an election that has state and local officials across the country on edge as they brace for potential problems at voting places, contentious legal fights over ballots and disinformation about the vote itself.

More than 41 million pre-election ballots were cast in 47 states, and officials are expecting high turnout on Election Day, too, for the congressional, state and gubernatorial contests that will determine control of Congress and state legislative chambers.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten and Jason Morris contributed to this report.

