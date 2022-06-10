Officials at King Kamehameha Commission encourage more people learn the language.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – June 11th marks the 150th annual King Kamehameha Day across the islands. On this holiday weekend, experts say they want to celebrate the language, 'Ōlelo Hawai'i specifically.
Officials at the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission say their message this year is to encourage more Hawaiian residents to find ways to learn the language.
"There is a different aspect on this anniversary. While we’re celebrating the unification of the islands, we are also celebrating our culture which is embedded in our language,” said Kainoa Daines, chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission.
They say this year's legislative session was a success. A few lawmakers pushed for pro Hawaiian language legislation like requesting a formal apology from the state for prohibiting the native language in schools for a period beginning in 1896.
“My great-grandfather and great grandmother are the last two in my family to speak Hawaiian fluently. I had to learn it in high school, and I'm still learning. I think we all are trying to learn in some capacity. It’s important to bring back 'Ōlelo Hawaii, it’s the language of our home," said Daines.
He also said the parades will feature native speakers and that practicing the language is one of the best ways to preserve Hawaiian culture.