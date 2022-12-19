NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, quarter sized hail possible

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
HONOLULU KAUAI
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to
60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands,
and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to
move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take
action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
KAUAI NORTHWEST WATERS KAUAI WINDWARD WATERS
KAUAI LEEWARD WATERS KAUAI CHANNEL
OAHU WINDWARD WATERS OAHU LEEWARD WATERS
KAIWI CHANNEL
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Northwest Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 745 AM HST.
* At 544 AM HST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing
waterspouts and large hail were located over the Kauai Channel,
with additional storms advancing eastward toward the Oahu Windward
and Leeward waters.
HAZARD...Waterspouts, Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, and large
hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could
result in structural damage.
* Locations impacted include...
Nawiliwili Harbor, FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy EK, Southern Tip of
Niihau, FAD Buoy J, Kukuiula Harbor, FAD Buoy CO and FAD Buoy WK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.
&&
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM HST for;
Hawaii.;
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...49KTS
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for the island of Kaua'i until 6:30 AM HST.
At 531 AM, radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Impacts include hail damage to vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.