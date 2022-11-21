No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3M quake rattles Solomon Islands

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward
Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
“Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS wrote in its final report.
Reports of damage and or injuries near the epicenter have not yet been made.
According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.
NO TSUNAMI THREAT is expected to Hawai'i as a result of an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 that was recorded at 4:03 p.m. HST Monday in the vicinity of the Solomon Islands, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports. pic.twitter.com/SBWqaSoJNV