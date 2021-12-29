Zero COVID Cases Detected So Far From Honolulu Marathon

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo
Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU-- An absence of COVID cases reported in the wake of the Honolulu marathon is offering up anecdotal evidence that a healthy lifestyle helps armor up against COVID 19.
"I think it's also important that people continue to exercise now, maybe not inside or in close quarters with a lot of people, but taking a walk along the beach, going for a jog," Dr. James Barahal of Straub Doctors on Call told KITV 4.
"That's your single best defense along with vaccination and booster," he added.
As the Omnicron variant surges, Dr. Barahal says hundreds of people a day are being seen in virtual clinics. Yet, medical professionals agree that diet and exercise should never be excluded from the conversation.
Dr. Barahal added that two and a half weeks after the Honolulu marathon, there have been no reported cases from attendees, though they made up an outdoor crowd of over 9 thousand athletes.
"The co-morbidities with COVID have not changed. We don't hear about them as much. I'm also the director of the Honolulu marathon. We haven't had a single report or a single case from the Honolulu marathon," Barahal noted.
Amanda Buzynski, a nurse practitioner at Niu Health says because Hawaii's vaccination rates are so high, fewer sick patients are coming into the clinic.
Buzynski adds that exercise should also be highlighted, ""You can boost your immune system by getting 30 minutes of exercise a day. Staying hydrated. Even supplementing with probiotics, if that is something your doctor thinks you should do."
An administrator at Kaiser Permanente warns being outdoors doesn't mean throwing caution to the wind, especially in crowded scenarios, "If you are getting together in a small bubble, try to do it outdoors on your lanai. We are seeing some exposure of folks who were at outdoor gatherings if there was a positive person there," cautioned Andrew Giles.
Medical professionals all agreed that those showing symptoms should not cut corners from the important step of isolating from friends and family.
What's more, taking a PCR test to confirm whether cold or flu-like symptoms are indeed COVID-19, is the only way to verify infection from coronavirus.