 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Worries rise over long haul COVID-19 in the islands

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 long haulers generic

With many people now becoming infected with COVID-19, there are new worries about those with long-lasting health problems.

A new study by the CDC estimates more than one in five American adults may experience COVID-19 effects for weeks to months after they test positive for the virus.

Long haul symptoms can be minor or severe and last weeks or longer. According to the CDC, symptoms can include difficulty breathing, fatigue, heart palpitations, brain fog and mood swings.

Former news reporter Angela Keen knows firsthand how painful long COVID can be. She's been suffering from long-haul symptoms for the past two years.

"I know there's so many people that are just beginning, the long COVID-19 journey," Keen said. "It's a long one and it's a miserable one and so many people end up out of work. So it's a big concern. There's going to be this population of people who are very, very sick, and doctors don't know how to fix them."

Keen contracted the virus in March 2020. About 60 to 90 days after her bout with COVID, she developed unusual symptoms -- including brain fog, night sweats and emotional issues.

She said the entire frontal lobe of her brain was inactive because of the disease.

State health officials don't know how many are suffering from long haul COVID-19 in the islands and said it'll take some time for local researchers to study the issue.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK