Worker Dies in Kailua Retaining Wall Collapse

  • Updated
  • 0
Workers trapped in Kailua retaining wall collapse

HFD rushed two survivors to the hospital in serious condition. One escaped before first responders arrived on scene, while one succumbed to his injuries. 

Worker Killed in Fatal Retaining Wall Collapse

One person is dead and two others are injured after being crushed by a falling rock wall outside of a home in Kailua on Friday. A neighbor sent in video to KITV4 showing working quickly to freed the trapped construction workers.

KAILUA-- A fifteen foot retaining wall on Windward Oahu collapsed during construction work, entrapping four. 

KITV4 spoke to a construction crew member on the scene, working for a local family owned contracting business. One worker confirmed all four who were caught beneath the rubble were working on the project.

