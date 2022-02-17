Woman murdered in Kapolei was released from the police station the day before

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The woman who was murdered in front of Kapolei Police Station on Tuesday night had been arrested and was released the day before she was killed.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the victim as 48-year-old Linda Johnson. She was homeless.
Johnson had been arrested early Monday morning in Waikiki. Police found her sleeping on the grass at Kuhio Beach Park during park closure hours. It's closed daily from 2:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m.
She was arrested for violating the park rules and was taken to Kapolei Police Station. That's where bookings currently happen while the main police cellblock in town is under renovation.
The HPD arrest log shows that Johnson was released at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 14 on her own recognizance. Her court date was scheduled for March 14.
On Tuesday, Johnson was killed outside of Kapolei Police Station.
The 35-year-old man suspected of killing Johnson had also been released from Kapolei Police Station. He had been arrested on Monday night on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in Mililani. He was released from custody pending further investigation.
