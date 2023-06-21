 Skip to main content
Woman claiming ocean contamination in Hilo caused an infection that hospitalized her several times

Richardson's Beach Park

A woman in Hilo is blaming contaminated beach water for a major infection that sent her to the hospital.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A few days after swimming at Richardson Beach in Hilo, Nani, says she started shaking, had chills, and noticed a big red mark under her toe.

She says she got scraped up from rocks at the beach and one cut had become infected.

Infected foot

An error occurred