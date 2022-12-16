Witness recounts moment aircraft went down off Maui

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
tonight through Monday, especially over and downwind of terrain.
Additionally, all areas will be susceptible to strong winds
within heavy showers.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian
Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend
to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds will steadily increase today and tonight,
reaching 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas building to 15
to 20 feet tonight, potentially higher on Monday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
HST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM HST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Witness recounts moment aircraft went down off Maui
Maui (KITV4) -- A pilot who witnessed a plane crash off Maui carrying three people onboard, said he's shaken up by what he saw.
Search and rescue crews continue to search for survivors from the crash that happened between Maui and the Big Island Thursday night.
The pilot, with George's Aviation, wished to remain anonymous, but said he was traveling back to O'ahu from Hilo after a training flight, when he witnessed the plane go down.
He said air traffic control told him about the airplane that was affected, so he kept it in his sight for at least 5 minutes before the incident.
"I heard him on the radio talking to ATC," he explained. "He said he lost VOR navigation to ATC. I never heard someone say that on the radio. So, I immediately looked at him, I looked out the window and I looked at the aircraft where he was at, and as soon as I turned around to look at him I kind of saw him pointing down towards us."
The pilot said he then noticed the airplane take a right turn.
"Like a downward spiral," he described. "I was like what's going on I've never seen an aircraft go just straight down. I saw him kind of hit the water and then his navigation lights kind of disappeared in the darkness."
The pilot said he alerted ATC of what he saw, and circled the area to try to see if he could spot the plane in the water before heading back to Honolulu because he was running low on gas.
"I asked ATC, hey did you hear back from that aircraft? Because I thought maybe the aircraft went below a cloud or something, but they said negative."
The pilot said he was shocked and shaken on his way back home.
He adds there were very few clouds in the area, if any at the time of the crash, and said there was no moon, so conditions were dark.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive in the state Saturday morning, to investigate what happened.