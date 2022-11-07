With low voter turnout, Hawaii gubernatorial candidates fight to get more votes

It's the day before the general election and so far there's been low voter turnout. But both candidates for governor -- Josh Green and Duke Aiona -- believe that'll work in their favor.
The two were both at sign-waving events this afternoon and say there's still a chance to convince more people to get to the polls.
Even with the low voter turnout, Republican candidate Aiona says he's optimistic. That's because he believes many of Hawaii's majority democrat voters are not casting ballots.
"We've been sign waving, we've been walking, we've been doing everything that you need to do to get people out there to vote," he said.
But democratic candidate, Lt. Gov. Green feels enough of his base has already come out.
"The truth is the people who are the regular voters, the people that vote every year, that's our base and I hope that I cross over a lot," Green said.
Aiona says there weren't enough debates before the general election -- just two.
"Josh Green refused to debate after I think the first week in October, and as a result of that, we didn't get much coverage in regards to our issues and our position," he said. "Well, more importantly the side to side that people need to see in making the decision as to who to vote for."
But Green says he feels confident he was able to get his message out to voters over the past two years, especially as COVID-19 took center stage.
"I don't think there's anyone that's undecided or virtually none so really it's a matter of who decides to vote," he said. "So I'm hopeful, I'm optimistic, but I don't take anything for granted."
Both say they'll be working up until the polls close tomorrow night to get more votes.
