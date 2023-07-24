With just two weeks before the start of the new school year, parents are scrambling to find childcare

Kyleigh-Reign Chai is stepping into a new chapter of life.
In exactly two weeks, she'll be starting Kindergarten.
But what's supposed to be a joyous milestone turned into a nightmare.
"You just get an email back saying that you're on the waiting list and there are no openings and the school cannot do anything about it," said her mother Darien. "So now I'm scrambling. Now we have to find schools that cost $10,000 plus."
These are the lucky kids in childcare this summer. But in a couple weeks, many families are worried their kids will have nowhere to go.
On Monday afternoon, the YMCA running afterschool programs at dozens of schools across Oahu notified the Chais that Kyleigh-Reign is now off the wait list.
The Y is scrambling to hire at least a hundred more staff members to accommodate about a thousand waitlisted kids.
"It's absolutely an urgent matter," said Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing & mission advancement, "Right now it's very important that we get these children into safe, after-school care, but more importantly for families to be able to work and be able to support their families and our economy."
To attract more staff, the Y is paying several dollars more in wages from less than a year ago with some employees getting as much as $19 an hour.
"We've gone through two pay rate raises to really address this issue," Ontai said.
And families hope that will help ease the crisis.
"There's a lot of parents that are on the waiting list," Darien added. "Our parents are like stressing out because they have nobody."