With fuel from Red Hill pipes removed, military to begin pipeline repairs

The military says it's safely removed more than a million gallons from the Red Hill pipelines without spilling a single drop. But now, it's preparing to remove 100 million gallons late next year.

"We are now focused on activities that will set the conditions for defueling," said Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill, overseeing the defueling. "We're committed to give it our all and to get this right."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

