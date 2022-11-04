With fuel from Red Hill pipes removed, military to begin pipeline repairs

The military says it's safely removed more than a million gallons from the Red Hill pipelines without spilling a single drop. But now, it's preparing to remove 100 million gallons late next year.
"We are now focused on activities that will set the conditions for defueling," said Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill, overseeing the defueling. "We're committed to give it our all and to get this right."
Now that it's cleared three pipelines of fuel, the Defense Department will spend the next year repairing the pipes to prepare for the draining of the underground storage tanks.
"There's a long road ahead. It's definitely a positive step forward that the Navy completed its unpacking procedures. And so we are really heartened by that," said Kaitlin Arita-Chang, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health. "But of course, we'll continue to judge the Navy by its actions on its words, and so those actions going forward are really critical."
That process is expected to be completed by mid-2024, though the Navy's hoping to move up that timeline.
"It'll all depend on whatever ends up being the safest and least risky evolution right to ensure we remove that fuel without a single drop," said U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, also part of Joint Task Force-Red Hill.
The Department of Health is still reviewing the Navy's defueling plan and says it intends to hold the military responsible to make right its wrongs.
"We're also really concerned about the remediation of our aquifer and we're going to be holding the Navy accountable to make sure that in addition to defueling and shutting down Red Hill that they're here for the long haul to take care of our aquifer," Arita-Chang said.
The DOH pledged to oversee the entire defueling process until the end to ensure Oahu's water supply remains safe for generations to come.
