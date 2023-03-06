Wine bottles, Fiberglass: Divers find yacht debris along Honolua reef

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY ...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then
sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through
Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight
tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the
lower elevations all islands.
Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT HST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui,
Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight HST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over and
downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled
most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal
water channels. Due to the recent above normal rainfall and
winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade
winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots,
and seas building to 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
No further savage operation will persist to recover the yacht, according to Save Honolua Coalition.
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The final resting place of the yacht, known as Nakoa, is now 700 feet below on the ocean floor. That's according to the tugboat operator who spoke with KITV4 and characterized the vessel as taking on water as soon as it was pulled from the rocks.
Nakoa now lies in the middle of the Pailolo Channel, between Molokai and Maui.
The audible struggle to get the luxury yacht Nakoa freed from the rocks of Honolua Bay Sunday before 1 p.m. was followed by immediate signs that the hull of the yacht was filling with water, until it could no longer be towed.
Before that, the sounds of towing lines snapping and the scrape of the hull against the rocks could be heard from afar.
Over three miles back from its final resting place in the channel, at Honolua Bay, chunks of fiberglass now litter the site.
Underwater video taken by a local surfer, @Kaimaterra, shows chunk after chunk on site.
When asked about fiberglass chunks, another surfer Travis Miller, characterized the litter as amounting to, "Hundreds, I would say, like, of this size chunk," the surfer said pointing to a larger section, "probably like 50 to 100."
"Definitely. I mean, I wouldn't want to fall in that section right now," Miller said.
Reports of luxury chairs floating in the water and a wine bottle on the ocean floor indicate the yacht still carried a lot of waste. Oil, gas and other chemical fluids were previously airlifted out.
Broken tow straps and deposits of debris now clash with the canopied marine nature preserve that locals revere.
"It's got this beautiful, sheltered walkway through all the old trees and stuff. And so it's really a magical place," a local teacher named Chris said of the debacle, "It's really gotten the entire island mad, and especially West Oahu."
Across the bay, is where a yacht of that tonnage was inappropriately tied in overnight at a mooring dock, according to locals.
"The different local companies that bring out snorkelers or use it for two hours, and that's what it's designed for. And that's even pushing it, right? Because a lot of people aren't even happy with that," Del Fountain told KITV4.
"Moorings is only temporary. In case there's a storm, you can come in here and moor. It's only for a couple hours. It's not overnight. This is not a resort," Alika Boy told KITV4, "Now look, it's our problem now."
In a statement to KITV4, the owner of the yacht says he feels he believes he is not getting a fair shot in the press and that authorities are shutting him down. Now the owner of the yacht says that he wished he could have operated longer in order to recoup costs associated with the operation. He says that will no longer be possible.
The DLNR told KITV4 that a contractor has been notified to clean up the fiberglass debris.