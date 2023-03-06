 Skip to main content
Wine bottles, chunks of fiberglass: divers find yacht debris along Honolua Bay reef

Yacht Nakoa Sinks in the Middle of the Channel

No further savage operation will persist to recover the yacht, according to Save Honolua Coalition.

Debris now litters Honolua bay in the area where the luxury yacht was towed off the rocks.

HONOLUA BAY (KITV4) -- The final resting place of the yacht, known as Nakoa, is now 700 feet below on the ocean floor. That's according to the tugboat operator who spoke with KITV4 who characterized the vessel as taking on water as soon as it was pulled from the rocks.

Nakoa now lies in the middle of the Pailolo Channel, between Molokai and Maui.

