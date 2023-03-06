Wine bottles, chunks of fiberglass: divers find yacht debris along Honolua Bay reef

HONOLUA BAY (KITV4) -- The final resting place of the yacht, known as Nakoa, is now 700 feet below on the ocean floor. That's according to the tugboat operator who spoke with KITV4 who characterized the vessel as taking on water as soon as it was pulled from the rocks.
Nakoa now lies in the middle of the Pailolo Channel, between Molokai and Maui.
The audible struggle to get the luxury cruiseliner Nakoa freed from the rocks of Honolua Bay Sunday was followed by immediate signs that the hull of the yacht was filling with water, until it could no longer be towed. Before that the sounds of towing lines snapping and the scrape of the hull against the rocks could be heard.
Over three miles back from its final resting place in the channel, at Honolua Bay, chunks of fiberglass now litter the site.
Underwater video taken by a local surfer shows chunk after chunk on site.
When asked about fiberglass chunks, Travis Miller characterized the litter amounting to, "Hundreds, I would say, like, of this size chunk," the surfer said pointing to a larger section, "probably like 50 to 100."
So is it dangerous to surf here now? "Definitely. I mean, I wouldn't want to fall in that section right now," Miller said.
Reports of luxury chairs floating in the water and a wine bottle on the ocean floor indicate the yacht still carried a lot of waste. The oil, gas and other chemical fluids were previously airlifted out.
Broken towing straps and deposits of debris now clash with the canopied marine nature preserve that locals revere. "It's got this beautiful, sheltered walkway through all the old trees and stuff. And so it's really a magical place. It's really gotten the entire island mad, and especially West Oahu," a local teacher named Chris said.
Across the bay is where a yacht of that tonnage was inappropriately tied in overnight at a mooring dock.
"The different local companies that bring out snorkelers or use it for two hours, and that's what it's designed for. And that's even pushing it, right? Because a lot of people aren't even happy with that," Del Fountain told KITV4.
"Moorings is only temporary. In case there's a storm, you can come in here and moor. It's only for a couple hours. It's not overnight. This is not a resort," Alika Boy told KITV4, "Now look, it's our problem now."
In a statement to KITV4, the owner of the yacht says he feels he's not getting a fair shot in the press and that authorities are shutting him down. Now the owner of the yacht says that he wished he could have operated longer in order to recoup costs associated with the operation. He says that will no longer be possible.
The DLNR says a contractor has been notified to clean up the fiberglass debris.