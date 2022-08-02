Wildlife experts urging beachgoers to keep away from endangered Hawaiian monk seals in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) - City, state and federal agencies are meeting Wednesday to come up with a plan on how to handle ongoing issues with Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach.
Dozens of people visit the beach daily, swimming and lounging on the sand as lifeguards were busy putting up warning signs and roping off the area surrounding the seals.
Still, many beachgoers were unaware -- or confused -- about how to behave around the animals, some accidentally crossing makeshift barriers to get a glimpse of the pair sunbathing on the shore.
"Most of us didn't know what the proper distance was for respect for mom and pup," said beachgoer Stephanie Tapia. "There are warning signs, but it doesn't give the average Joe coming onto the beach any guidance so whether you're a local and you see the monk seal and pup, where are the guidelines? There aren't any."
Members of the nonprofit Hawaii Marine Animal Response were on the beach today monitoring the seals.
But the volunteers -- connected to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration -- don't have the power to order beachgoers away from the seals.
Just a few days ago, "there were people crowded about 25 feet away, like halfway from the water to the lifeguard towers. Mom and pup are in the water but right at the water's edge," Tapia added. "And I said excuse me, everybody can you step back."
NOAA advises people to stay at least 150 feet away from the seals -- both in and out of the water.
But the agency only cites people if they harass endangered animals.
Just a week ago, Rocky attacked a California swimmer that got too close to her pup. An investigation found the swimmer did not provoke the attack.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.