...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Wife of union leader sentenced to prison for fraud
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The wife of a former union boss will spend almost six years in prison.
Marilyn Ahakuelo dodged cameras on Tuesday after she was sentenced for working with her husband Brian to steal money from a local worker's union--the two were a bit more optimistic earlier this year, when the corruption trial begin.
Former IBEW leader Brian Ahakuelo's sentencing was delayed due to an attorney change.
The couple was charged with rigging a union vote to approve higher monthly dues, and then using the excess funds for themselves. Union members responded to today's sentencing.
"Throw away the key, that's what we would say," said current IBEW Business Manager, Leroy Chincio. "It's sad that they literally ripped us off. We recovered, we're moving forward. I mean, that's all in part to the strength and solidarity of the members at 1260."
In the courtroom today, the judge said she found Ahakuelo's actions troubling, especially given after she was charged with fraud in 2019, she purchased a Porche, and later, a Mercedes.
The Ahakuelos also used the money on first-class international trips, and in court, Marilyn Ahakuelo asked the judge for a lenient sentence to avoid separation from her family.
"She mentioned the hardship on her family--let me tell her about my union family that they screwed over, and that's what we're worried about, and that's what took the jerk. Now's the time that she's going to have to pay the price," lamented Chincio.
Marilyn Ahakuelo will have to self-report for her prison sentence by May 17th. After serving her 70 months, she will have three years' probation and must undergo vocational training.
Her husband Brian's sentencing is now scheduled for June.
"We will continue to move forward because the union members are good people, good hard-working people who are essential workers who come to work every day," said Chincio. They do not represent them. This is just a bad person who did bad things."
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.