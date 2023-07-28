Wife of murder defendant says a psychic told her to have an affair with victim

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- During his second day of testifying in his own murder trial, Eric Thompson said his wife, Joyce, told her it would be okay for her to have an affair with her acupuncturist, Jon Tokuhara.
Thompson is on trial for Tokuhara's shooting death.
David Hayakawa, Thompson's attorney, asked him, "do you believe it's a fair example of an alcoholic who relapses and drinks, when you talk about Joyce and psychics?" To which Thompson replied, "yes."
Thompson characterized his wife's relationship with psychics as "unhealthy," adding his wife Joyce would make decisions based on psychics' advice -- and she visited one even after she said she would not.
"I'm not sure if there's a name for that condition or just an obsession, it's like a slippery slope," Thompson added.
But Joyce admitted to having an affair with Tokuhara, who also treated her husband once for carpal tunnel syndrome.
Joyce reported to Thompson Tokuhara would become more touchy as her treatment progressed and mentioned that he gave her massages.
The prosecution pointed to an ocassion in which Joyce may have told Tokuhara she loved him.
"She (Joyce) said that Jon kept saying it so she made it an effort to say it back to him, but it was just really uncomfortable for her," Thompson claimed.
Thompson Thursday denied being in the area near Tokuhara's acupuncture clinic, where the victim's body was found, around the time of the murder.
The defendant repeated the argument Friday, saying the day before Tokuhara's body was found, he went to the Waimanalo dump and grocery shopping for beer and eggs on the east side, then straight back home.
Thompson also insisted he and Joyce wanted to work on their relationship after she confessed to the affair.
According to Thompson, Joyce suggested they draw up a post marital agreement, which states if they split up, Thompson would get the house and sole custody of their now three-year-old daughter.
"She (Joyce) knew that I was never going to leave her and she knew that she was never going to cheat again, so she just said 'hey, look I'll prove it to you," Thompson said.