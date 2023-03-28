 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Wife of Hawaii union leader sentenced to prison for fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Ahakuelo

The trial of former union boss, Brian Ahakuelo, begins Friday in Honolulu.

The wife of a former union boss will spend almost six years in prison. Marilyn Ahakuelo dodged cameras on Tuesday after she was sentenced for working with her husband Brian to steal money from a local worker's union.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The wife of a former union boss will spend almost six years in prison.

Marilyn Ahakuelo dodged cameras on Tuesday after she was sentenced for working with her husband Brian to steal money from a local worker's union--the two were a bit more optimistic earlier this year, when the corruption trial begin.

