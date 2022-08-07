 Skip to main content
Why the Kapolei Couple with False Identities Are Held Without Bail

  • Updated
  • 0
Attorney Says Couple Wore Same Jacket for Costume as a Joke

An attorney for the wife says the couple wore the same hat and jacket in a polaroid as a joke. The standard KGB uniform would also be accompanied by a collar shirt and tie.  

OAHU-- As a husband and wife from Kapolei await their next court appearance, attorney Michael Green- who is not involved with the case, broke down the charges the couple faces.

Walter Primrose and his wife, named as Gwynn Morrison in the charging documents, allegedly lived under the names "Bobby" Edward Fort & Julie "Lyn" Montague, since 1987.

The case against the Kapolei couple accused of identity theft

Neighbors to the couple accused of identity theft say the husband would trim lawns for 50 dollars a month and the wife would take in stray cats.

