Why even a popular bipartisan issue like firefighter pay may have trouble getting passed in Congress

Why even a popular bipartisan issue like firefighter pay may have trouble getting passed in Congress

A Combined Joint Task Force 50 (CJTF-50) search, rescue and recovery member conducts search operations of areas damaged by Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 15.

 Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/US Army National Guard/Reuters

Washington (CNN) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Speaker Kevin McCarthy aren’t typically aligned on many issues. But they were kindred spirits in a recent phone call on one key priority: boosting pay for wildland firefighters.

“Of course he gets it. One hundred percent,” Sinema, an independent from Arizona, said in a phone interview with CNN about McCarthy, a Republican from California. “We talked specifically about this issue and how it’s just as important in his state as it is in mine.”

