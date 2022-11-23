Wednesday Morning Weather - Moderate Winds Today, Strong Winds to Come

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up
to 40 kt and seas building to 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect a brief period of light to moderate trade winds through this afternoon, which will allow low clouds and brief trade showers into the windward sections of some of the islands.
A cold front moving down from the northwest will bring a band of showers, very strong and gusty northeast winds, and cooler temperatures to the entire island chain from tonight through Thanksgiving Day. The winds are expected to weaken by late Friday, which may be followed by an afternoon sea breeze and nighttime land breeze weather pattern this weekend.
The current northwest swell continues to decline through today. A much larger north swell will build overnight into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell may approach warning levels along north-facing shores. It will also coincide with gusty northeast winds and the spring high tide during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday.
Adding the potential for gale-force winds along the cold front, there could be significant overwash issues and large wave run-up along north-facing shorelines. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in. Strong low pressure to our north northeast, will send a strong north northeast swell that should keep large, short to moderate period swell over the islands. There is a potential for significant harbor surges for Kahului, and Hilo starting Thursday through the weekend associated with both large swells.
Surf along east facing shores will decline as the trade winds slack slightly today with a slight boost Thursday as trade winds ramp back up. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.