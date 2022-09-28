Wednesday Evening Weather - Stable Conditions for Tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade winds will remain in place with fairly dry and stable conditions expected through Thursday. The exception will be Kauai and possibly Oahu, where increased moisture associated with a dissipating front may bring an increase in windward showers beginning tonight. An increase in windward showers is possible for most islands Thursday night and Friday as moisture arrives from the east. Light and variable winds this weekend may bring increased afternoon showers to island interiors, with generally dry conditions at night. Trades will restrengthen early next week as another front approaches the area from the north.
A small swell along north facing continues through Thursday. Forerunners from a slightly larger north-northwest swell will fill in Friday and peak over the weekend. A moderate north- northeast swell could arrive as early as Sunday across the state, and will likely peak on Monday. Surf heights could approach the High Surf Advisory thresholds along north facing exposures on Monday.
Surf will remain small along south facing shores over the next few days with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. A small long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday then decline through the middle of next week.
East facing shores will remain small during the next several days due to the lack of strong trade winds upstream of the state. Areas exposed to the north should see an increase Sunday into Monday as a moderate north-northeast swell wraps into select eastern exposures.