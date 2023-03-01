 Skip to main content
...HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU
KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...

.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions of
the state on Thursday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu, and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. However, this advisory will
likely be extended into Thursday afternoon for some areas.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Wednesday Evening Weather - Several Alerts Extended Due to Powerful Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Wet and windy conditions will persist across much of the state into Thursday, followed by a gradual decline in the trades Friday and Saturday. Showers will be more active along windward slopes while strong trade winds periodically carry showers over leeward areas. A low aloft will produce a few heavy showers and thunderstorms during the next couple of days, especially on the Big Island and Maui. Winds will decrease and veer southerly Saturday night and Sunday ahead of an approaching front. The front will move down portions of the island chain early next week.

Wind Alerts

High Wind Warning until 6 AM HST Thursday for Kohala, Big Island North.

Winter Weather Advisory
8-Day
Surf
Marine Alerts

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

