'We only have four hours worth of universal blood on our shelves today': Donors needed amid severe shortage

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds up to 25 knots, except north in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 10 to 15 feet, subsiding 8 to 12 feet
Wednesday, in waters exposed to large west northwest swells
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Maui
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel
and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Blood Bank of Hawaii has just four hours worth of universal blood on its shelves. That’s compared to its usual one weeks supply.
It said recent rainy weather, coupled with the surge of the omicron variant has only added to the traditional post-holiday shortage it sees every year.
“I think donors are scared,” explained Kim-Anh Nguyen, the Blood Bank’s President and CEO. “They’re scared to go out, and number two, they’re sick."
This comes as the American Red Cross on Tuesday declared its first ever national blood crisis in the U.S.
As the country deals with the historic shortage, some mainland hospitals are being forced to cancel surgeries and make difficult decisions about patients.
“God forbid we have a pile up on the H-1 on O’ahu, and then Maui has a big car wreck. We might have to decide which patient gets blood first and which patient has to wait. We never want to be in that situation,”Nguyen explained.
In order to keep Hawaii from reaching that point, the Blood Bank said 150 donors are needed a day to meet the demand. Right now it's seeing about half that number.