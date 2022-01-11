 Skip to main content

'We only have four hours worth of universal blood on our shelves today': Donors needed amid severe shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtesy: Blood Bank of Hawaii

The Blood Bank of Hawaii has just four hours worth of universal blood on its shelves. That’s compared to its usual one weeks supply. 

It said recent rainy weather, coupled with the surge of the omicron variant has only added to the traditional post-holiday shortage it sees every year. 

“I think donors are scared,” explained Kim-Anh Nguyen, the Blood Bank’s President and CEO. “They’re scared to go out, and number two, they’re sick." 
 

This comes as the American Red Cross on Tuesday declared its first ever national blood crisis in the U.S.

As the country deals with the historic shortage, some mainland hospitals are being forced to cancel surgeries and make difficult decisions about patients.
 
“God forbid we have a pile up on the H-1 on O’ahu, and then Maui has a big car wreck. We might have to decide which patient gets blood first and which patient has to wait. We never want to be in that situation,”Nguyen explained.

In order to keep Hawaii from reaching that point, the Blood Bank said 150 donors are needed a day to meet the demand. Right now it's seeing about half that number.
 
To find out how to donate blood, click here.
 


