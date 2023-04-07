 Skip to main content
'We need to pay full attention': drivers urged to practice safety after 3 pedestrian deaths in a week on Maui

After three pedestrians were killed on Maui just this week -- lawmakers are urging the public to drive safely.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- This week alone, three pedestrians were killed on Maui roads within two days of each other -- and now, lawmakers are reminding residents to drive safely.

Island leaders also promised they regularly consider measures to improve traffic safety on the Valley Isle. Through the Maui Metropolitan Planning organization (MPO), elected officials gather feedback from the community on improvements they would like to see on the island's roadways.

