Water woes continue for some Oahu families despite water main break repairs

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Two days after water from a water main break flooded this Pearl City Peninsula home everything's dried up now, but residents say they're still suffering.
Vanessa Washington's still cleaning up the mess after brown water poured into her two-year-old son Jasha's playroom in the garage.
"It's truly a nightmare," she said.
Besides providing some water, Washington says the military hasn't stepped up to help her family cope with their latest water emergency.
"Were frustrated. We're tired. They don't care what's going on with us. They don't they don't value us," Washington said. "Even though we're serving the country, it doesn't matter. It's a harsh reality."
Neighbors are banding together to support each other, delivering water supplies and lending a hand.
"It's been scary. It's it's really been tough. A lot of people are really sick. A lot of people have enhanced anxiety," said neighbor Circe Olson Woessner. "We're here and they're supporting us and we're trying to be good neighbors. And you know, trying to also have aloha spirit when we're really feeling a little bit bereft."
Navy leaders promised relief for more than 93,000 residents is coming soon.
"I am completely understanding how hard this is on our families. It's frustrating. It's a difficult situation," said Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. "I've got my emergency operation center on call. We're taking plenty of phone calls for any type of concern. We're addressing those one at a time."
But some affected families say it's too little, too late.
