Water main breaks affecting 93,000 Oahu residents

Three water main breaks today have caused another water crisis for 93,000 Oahu residents on the Navy water system.
The first water main break early this morning near the HECO power plant created a massive hole on the Pearl Harbor bike path.
"So the concern is anytime you have a main break, there's obviously going to be a void in the water and lost pressure and there's a possibility of infiltration," said Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The 36-inch break in the water line occurred shortly after 4am — affecting military housing, schools and child development centers.
"What I'm concerned about is particularly soil and bacteria," he said. "It's a low possibility, but I want to make sure that our water is safe and I want to do this at the speed of safety."
At about the same time, a car accident caused another leak near the Navy Exchange. A third break happened when the previous leaks were isolated, diverting water and putting pressure back into the system.
"We went to the beach earlier so that was, you know, probably our shower for the day. Because I don't want to use dirty water again," said Navy water user Kyra Garland. "When you get stressed on top of stress, it just kind of compounds and I'm just kind of like, oh, okay, let's go to the beach. One more thing, I guess, that we get to deal with with no real timeline."
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says the Navy has asked for help providing water to those affected, but it must determine whether or not that will negatively impact its own customers.
The BWS has been dealing with its own supply issues because of the closure of three of its wells due to the Navy's fuel leak at Red Hill.
The Navy doesn't know when water will be restored but is advising affected residents to boil their water until further notice.
