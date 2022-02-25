Waipio Valley Road is closed to visitors indefinitely

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt in the eastern channels, north
winds 15 to 25 kt in Maalaea Bay, east winds 10 to 20 kt
elsewhere. Seas 8 to 12 feet for waters exposed to west-
northwest swell.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters and Channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Waipio Valley Road on the Big Island is now closed, except for limited access by Waipio Valley residents, farmers, property owners and leaseholders. People are not allowed to visit that area.
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth issued the emergency rule for Waipio Valley Road on February 25, and it is effective immediately.
It states that the decision was made based on scientific information and as a precautionary measure "...due to the hazardous conditions of Waipio Valley Road, which are a threat to public health and safety."
Tourism activities, voluntary stewardship programs, Transient Vacation Rentals, and camping are also prohibited in Waipio Valley under the emergency rule.
Waipio Valley is located on the Hamakua Coast. It is a fertile valley surrounded by towering cliffs, and it is popular for sightseeing and hiking.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.