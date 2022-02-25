 Skip to main content
Waipio Valley Road is closed to visitors indefinitely

  • Updated
  • 0
Waipio Valley
File

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Waipio Valley Road on the Big Island is now closed, except for limited access by Waipio Valley residents, farmers, property owners and leaseholders. People are not allowed to visit that area.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth issued the emergency rule for Waipio Valley Road on February 25, and it is effective immediately.

It states that the decision was made based on scientific information and as a precautionary measure "...due to the hazardous conditions of Waipio Valley Road, which are a threat to public health and safety."

Tourism activities, voluntary stewardship programs, Transient Vacation Rentals, and camping are also prohibited in Waipio Valley under the emergency rule.

Waipio Valley is located on the Hamakua Coast. It is a fertile valley surrounded by towering cliffs, and it is popular for sightseeing and hiking.

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

