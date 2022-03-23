Waipahu Teen in Fatal Electric Bike Accident Remembered

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, and seas up to
11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Teen Remembered from Waipahu Electric Bike Accident
WAIPAHU-- The home of Sonny and Danika Crisostomo has been receiving a steady stream of guests over several days.
Friends and family have come to bid farewell to their son Syrus, who passed away after the fatal accident on Waipahu Street Sunday.
19 year old Sydan Crisostomo gathered with friends near the corner of Waipahu Street and Peke Lane to remember the life of his younger brother & the connection they shared.
"He always wanted to be like me. And everything I had he wanted to do better. He like cars because I liked cars. He always wanted to follow everything that I did. Always asked me advice on school, his girlfriend. I'd always be there to talk to him. It's hard," Sydan told KITV 4.
Sonny Crisostomo said of his son Syrus Crisostomo.
"I didn't imagine how much hearts he touched around the community until the last couple of days. This boy touched so many hearts. This boy has the biggest heart. The biggest smile. You know, nothing was negative about him."
How will the Waipahu intermediate 8th grader be remembered?
"I want him to be remembered by his smile. Everyone who knows him. That's how I want him to be remembered. His simile. And his little dimple under his eye when he did smile," the teen's mother Danika Crisostomo told KITV 4.