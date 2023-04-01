Waipahu H.S. wins JROTC Pacific Rim Drill Meet, advancing to Nationals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)--In an event that's been going on for decades, Waipahu High School won the JROTC Pacific Rim Drill Meet Saturday at McKinley H.S.
Also billed as the State Championship Drill Meet, 19 schools competed from Hawaii, Guam, and Samoa. McKinley H.S. hosts the event the first Saturday of every April.
Along with showcasing skills in numerous events and demonstrations, JROTC members learn about being a better citizen, generating discipline, community service, civic duties & responsibilities, plus customs and courtesies.
LT Colonel Manuel Pulido told KITV4, "I'm very amazed at what the kids have accomplished here, they've been practicing all year round and this is the culmination of many months of practice over the school year."
Captain Seth Vanhtha with McKinley H.S. said, "Coming out here and seeing all these people is really good and getting to compete against some of your friends is even better."
Some of the cadets that will enlist will go right to basic training and after that they'll go get their training for their job and they could potentially be on the frontlines in various parts of the world.
Kids who do Junior ROTC have a better chance at getting into a higher rank once in active duty military.
Mauna Loa took second place overall at Saturday's competition.
