Waipahu Community Calls for Justice Over Business Owner’s Shooting

WAUPAHU-- Hundreds of candles lined both sides of Waipahu Depot Street Thursday Evening. Friends, former schoolmates and a local motorcycle club all gathered by the hundreds to honor the memory of Jon Tokuhara.
"So many of us loved Jon in life, that why there are so many of us mourning him now," said longtime friend Penny Parnes.
In the hour before the gathering, flowers and signs were posted in front of the acupuncture clinic, with one reading, “Rest in aloha.”
Tokuhara had been established in the community for over 20 years at his clinic where he was shot in the early morning a week ago under unknown circumstances.
Childhood friend Cedric Lorenzo told KITV4, "The last week has been rough to say the least. And what makes it harder is not having answers. This is what tonight is about, to help us find answers; But also to heal as a community. "
The hashtag #JusticeforJon appeared on t-shirts and banners. Those who knew Tokuhara say the big turn out was no surprise.
"He was a man who loved this community and started his business here. He gave back to the school and everybody who needed him," said Lorenzo
Now the community says they want to step up in the name of his memory.
“Someone knows something,” Lorenzo asserted.
Anyone who has any information about the gunman is asked to contact the Honolulu police department or make an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers.
The investigation into the shooting death of Jon Tokuhara is ongoing.