Waioli Tea Room: 100 years of serving up sweet treats and second chances

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the former Waioli Tea Room, which has helped generations of Hawaii women find their way.
After being released from prison two years ago, Dida Baza was discouraged by the many job rejections she got as she desperately tried to turn her life around.
A friend was working at the new Waioli Kitchen and Bake Shop, which needed a baker. The former drug addict was hired on the spot.
"It's been amazing. My life has really changed," she said. "God orchestrated all this so that I could stay on the right path. I feel like I have purpose now."
To her surprise, owners Ross and Stefanie Anderson became more than just bosses, they provided much needed support while Baza adjusted back into society after more than 20 years in and out of prison.
"They're calling us, encouraging us -- even on the weekends," Baza said. "We celebrate our victories. We cry together. I love these people. They're like my family. It's not just my job. We're family."
"We teach them how to cook, but that's minor anyone can learn that. We do life skills. Life skills are so much harder," said Ross Anderson. "Then when you see them, starting to take some of those in and even teach them to the next group of people that are coming in, that's the best part. We call them our found treasures and second chances, you know, because each one of them is a treasure and they all need a second chance."
A simple act of kindness made all the difference.
"I imagined spending the rest of my life in prison or dead. I didn't have any dreams to be anything more," Baza added. "People normally don't trust people coming out of prison, and they trust me wholeheartedly."
And that belief has helped her grow into much more than she ever imagined. Baza's come up with new scones and pastries -- and in the process, has gotten the boost of confidence she needs to thrive.
"There's been times when I would have gave up on me. But they keep fighting for me," she said. "He's prayed with me and cried with me. They love me."
And that same love has helped dozens of women like Natashia Day, a mother of two who's battled drug addiction for decades.
"Being able to do what I'm doing now, compared to what I was doing before is just amazing," Day said. "For me, it's a second chance as a mother, a second chance in life, you know, a second chance of doing the right thing."
The restaurant first opened in 1922 as a training ground for orphans at the Salvation Army Girls Home. Over the years the bake shop has helped women to be self sufficient and get a head start in the workforce.
It's also provided a safe and stable community -- a mission the owners hope will continue for another hundred years.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.