Waimea Middle School responds to TikTok's viral 'National Shoot Up Your School Day' Xio Yamileth Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWAII (KITV4) - Schools across the nation will be closed Friday due to a viral TikTok trend circulating on social media marking December 17 as "National Shoot Up Your School Day." As a precaution, Waimea Middle School in Hawaii has announced that it will cancel school along with numerous schools across the nation that have also made the decision to close. Waimea Middle School Hawaii Police is aware of the rumored national threat trend though none have been determined to be credible.TikTok has also responded to the viral trend saying they handle rumored threats with the utmost seriousness. TikTokComms Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV Local Maui mayor recall signatures under review Updated Nov 24, 2021 Video Police departments in Hawaii are increasing impaired driving enforcement campaigns this Halloween weekend Updated Nov 15, 2021 Video Arson investigation underway after another Waikiki surfboard rack is torched Updated Nov 15, 2021 Video DOD civilian employees must now be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 Updated Nov 15, 2021 Video Emergency crews reporting serious flooding on Oahu Updated Dec 7, 2021 Video Las Vegas Raiders release receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was charged with DUI following a crash that left 1 dead Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you