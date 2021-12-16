Offers go here

Waimea Middle School responds to TikTok's viral 'National Shoot Up Your School Day'

  • Updated
  • 0
TikTok
FILE

HAWAII (KITV4) - Schools across the nation will be closed Friday due to a viral TikTok trend circulating on social media marking December 17 as "National Shoot Up Your School Day." 

As a precaution, Waimea Middle School in Hawaii has announced that it will cancel school along with numerous schools across the nation that have also made the decision to close. 

Tiktok shooting trend

Hawaii Police is aware of the rumored national threat trend though none have been determined to be credible.

TikTok has also responded to the viral trend saying they handle rumored threats with the utmost seriousness.

TikTok threats

