Waikiki residents protest over middle of the night trash pick-up hours

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities below 45 percent will produce critical fire
weather conditions through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent during afternoons and evenings.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe,
Maui, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
WAIKIKI (KTIV4) – Many Waikiki residents said early-trash pickup in their neighborhood is essentially abuse. They said they are woken up as early as 2 AM.
About a dozen protested and called their gathering "Dukes on Sunday" because they met at the Duke Kahanamoku Statue at Waikiki Beach.
“The people in my building complain all the time about the noise. In some nearby apartments, there are some people that throw eggs at the trash drivers because they’re waking them up in the middle of the night,” said Sarah Worth, Waikiki resident.
Their goal is to see a law that will make it illegal for all private companies to pick up trash before 6 AM.
“Around 200,000 households on Oahu whose trash is picked up by the city and county of Honolulu starts at 6 AM. We demand to be treated the same, like humans.” said Carlino Giampolo, protest organizer.
Giampolo said their requests to Honolulu city council have been ignored.
Chair of Waikiki neighborhood board, Robert Finley, told KITV4 he is working on a resolution to help these residents. He is working Chair Tommy Waters at the city council on changing the trash pick hours to 6 am.