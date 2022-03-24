Waikiki Locals Manage Conflict with Knife Wielding Man

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Many in Waikiki were unaware of the knife wielding suspect who was subdued Wednesday on Kalakaua.
WAIKIKI-- Honolulu police used a TASER electric gun to subdue a man threatening people with a knife.
Witnesses say it started by the Banyan tree on Kalakaua. A woman was changing into street cloths between two cars. A man invaded her space and behaved lewdly and her partner took offense. Matters escalated with the suspect pulling out a large knife.
The account was described by an eye witness who wants to stay anonymous. She told KITV, "We were all just trying to make sure Waikiki is safe. And we were letting the people around us know this guy had a knife and to run away. Because we didn't know what he would do."
"So we were just telling the people around us to get away. The cops finally came and saw him with a knife. And that's when they tazed him," the eye witness explained.
Are business managers and locals concerned?
"I don't think it is worse than its been. I think its amplified by social media. I still feel safe in Waikiki. You just have to watch your back," local boutique shop manager Lynn Loopesko told KITV.