Waikiki community looks to turn the tide on crime.

WAIKIKI-- On Lewers, shots rang out Wednesday night just after 11pm. Employees at a nearby business told KITV they could hear the gunfire ringing out in the back alley garage. A person in a car was targeted. Many residents are rattled.
"Sheesh man. I don't know. People got to live with more aloha. That's what I think," a local named Randy said.
"Well the substation down in Waikiki was one step, but I think we need to have more police presence down here," Michael told KITV.
Both victim and shooter fled Wednesday night & HPD is now conducting an attempted murder investigation. The site of the gunfire is just a few buildings away from where a fatal shooting took place in March.
"Lewers street, particularly the section between Kalakaua and Kuhio Avenue, is a problem area for us. We're gonna put an officer in a strategic place and have that officer come out of the car and engage, its a pre-version of the Stop and Talk," Major Randall Platt told a town hall meeting Thursday.
HPD hopes its efforts will add to community support in Waikiki.
One initiative, CORE, is preparing to expand into Waikiki as an alternative resource that residents can turn to when addressing homelessness.
The 768-CORE hotline already operates Monday through Friday, but will be expanding to 7 days a week.
"We're bringing a psychiatrist on board the team, and some nurse practitioners with a background in psychiatry. And we are gonna use all the tools, without violating their civil rights," Dr. Jim Ireland said.
Rising crime was the other major topic, as well as addressing recurring theft
"With the habitual property statute, we can charge them with a class C felony as an habitual offender," Prosecutor Steve Alm said, adding that application of the statute must be a focused approach.
"The legislature gave a lot of discretion for that. But we don't want to charge a homeless guy who steals a spam musubi to eat, and make him a felon," Alm concluded.