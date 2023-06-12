Waikiki Beach Marriott's new luau donates portion of funds to help preserve Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KITV4) – There's a brand new luau experience in the heart of Waikiki.
The Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa launched it's new luau, Pāʻina Waikiki, on June 2nd.
Guests can learn about the history of Waikiki and Hawaii through song and dance, take part in cultural activities, and eat Hawaiian food.
It's produced by Tihati Productions, Hawaii's largest, longest running entertainment company, and features award winning Polynesian performers including World Fireknife Champions.
The luau runs every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
A portion of the proceeds go to the Friends of Iolani Palace, to help preserve and protect Iolani Palace.
For more information or to book tickets, click here.
