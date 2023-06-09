 Skip to main content
Waikiki Aquarium Crew Cleans Up Ala Moana Beach

Waikiki Aquarium Crew Cleans Up Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The month of June is World Ocean Month.  Special events and educational efforts are taking place globally in an effort to keep our waters clean and marine life healthy.  One event that took place locally happened Friday at Ala Moana Beach Park where the Waikiki Aquarium assembled a team of volunteers set on getting the public lands nice and clean.

“We're able to bring the community out to help us clean up the beach,” said Chessa Caparros, Event & Volunteer Coordinator for the Waikiki Aquarium.  “We're picking up a lot of the man-made debris that was left here.  A lot of bottle caps and wrappers, single use plastic.  A lot of things that were from maybe graduation parties or different things happening in the park that wasn't properly disposed of.  We're helping pick up all of that stuff so that it doesn't end up, especially on a windy day like today into our ocean that could affect our marine life.”

