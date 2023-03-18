 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waikiki Aquarium Celebrates 119th Birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
Waikiki Aquarium 119th Bday posters

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) – Open for well over a century, visitors celebrated the Waikīkī Aquarium's 119th birthday on Saturday. Festivities included presentations, children's activities, arts and crafts, a beach cleanup, and more. Volunteers assisted in removing invasive algae from nearshore waters with Mālama Maunalua in an effort to restore the marine environment.

“Since 1904, the Aquarium has made it a priority to protect Pacific marine life and educate individuals across our communities,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikīkī Aquarium. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone birthday with our friends in the Hawai‘i community.”

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter

Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred