Waikiki Aquarium Celebrates 119th Birthday

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) – Open for well over a century, visitors celebrated the Waikīkī Aquarium's 119th birthday on Saturday. Festivities included presentations, children's activities, arts and crafts, a beach cleanup, and more. Volunteers assisted in removing invasive algae from nearshore waters with Mālama Maunalua in an effort to restore the marine environment.
“Since 1904, the Aquarium has made it a priority to protect Pacific marine life and educate individuals across our communities,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikīkī Aquarium. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone birthday with our friends in the Hawai‘i community.”
Saturday's events also included special presentations from Ka Hale I o Kahala Halau Hula, Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response, University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant, and U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea.
Opportunities are available involving educating, volunteering and talking with the public about marine life and the exhibits.
Founded in 1904 and administered by the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa since 1919, the Waikiki Aquarium is located on the shoreline of Waikiki Beach next to a living reef and across from Kapiolani Park. The Aquarium – second oldest in the U.S. – showcases more than 500 marine species, and maintains more than 3,500 marine specimens. Public exhibits, education programs and research focus on the aquatic life of Hawai‘i and the tropical Pacific. The Aquarium has more than 280,000 visitors annually, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Honolulu Marathon Sunday and Christmas Day.
