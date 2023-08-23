Waianae residents taking proactive approach to prepare for disasters

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With Hawaii still reeling from the massive wildfires on Maui, other parts of the state have begun taking a more proactive approach to disaster preparedness, including Waianae.
The community gathered for a meeting Wednesday night - organized by the Waianae Kupuna Council.
Conducting the meeting at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center Cafe, Brian Keaulana told KITV4, "Because of Maui, I think to pay homage back in Waianae is to be as prepared as we can, for any sort of disaster or danger, not let fear rule us, but let caution guide us."
During breakout sessions, participants discussed several topics including mitigating risk.
The Waianae area is prone to brush fires and many area citizens and community leaders want to reduce potential issues.
Eric Enos, Director of Kaala Farm told said, "We're up in Waianae Walley with our learning center, and we've had two major fires in the last fifteen years, the latest fire in 2018 started right outside the learning center, 9,000 acres burned, so we're working on solutions right now, one is animals, using sheep, but that's very specific to our area where the fires started the ignition points."
If the Waianae area, containing tens of thousands of people endures extraordinarily threatening circumstances including a tsunami, major fire, or powerful hurricane with extremely high winds - a top concern is there's only one main option (Farrington Hwy) to enter or exit.
Makaha resident Laretta Dubin said, "We see a comparison with our sister Island Maui, we're both on the west side, the dryer side, both have narrow highways in and out."
"I have many friends on Maui, we're devastated, still in shock", added Dubin.
Further planning and strategizing remain in the works - as Waianae continues enhancing a systematic gameplan to prepare for possible disasters.