Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now.
They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
Toloke says people continue to harass him-he says the county and city come up for inspections weekly because of complaints. He says they tell him he isn't doing anything illegal.
"I want these people to leave us alone all we want to do is raise our family and take care let's just get along" shares Toloke.
Toloke says he purchased the land from the city bank and has the right to do whatever he wants with it.
He says it isn't Hawaiian homeland land anymore-it is his residential property.
"I have right to take surface rocks or anything surface from my property, whether I sell rocks or mangos or anything on surface property everyone has right to take it from their own land."
The Department of Planning and Permitting is working with attorneys to file for a temporary restraining order against Toloke for ignoring its orders.
DPP says he has been grading and stockpiling without a permit. The department has fined Toloke a total of $1,872,750 he has yet to pay.
Toloke says he hasn't received any paper work from the city.
"No, I haven't received any fine from the DPP, I'm working from the city and they've been cooperating with me"
The spokesperson for the Waianae Moku Kapuna council, Lena Spain-Suzuki, says she just wants her community to be safe and worries about erosion and landslides caused by Toloke's actions.
"The possibility of digging the mountain is going to make that a bigger possibility so that's always going to be a concern" shares Spain-Suzuki.
Toloke says drainage is in place to prevent runoff and protect the houses beneath his land.
"Feel free to come and take a look of what I have to protect people below and what they worry about so any time they feel free to come and take a look."
Community members are inviting Toloke to a council meeting next week to share questions and concerns