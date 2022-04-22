Waianae man indicted on sexual assault, kidnapping, violation of privacy, and abuse charges

40 year-old Christopher Kaneali‘i Enos of Waianae was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, violation of privacy, abuse, and criminal property damage in relation to an incident that occurred on February 26 and February 27, 2022.
WAIANAE (KITV4) - 40 year-old Christopher Kaneali‘i Enos of Waianae was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, violation of privacy, abuse, and criminal property damage in relation to an incident that occurred on February 26 and February 27, 2022.
As the Indictment alleges, Enos, who has prior felony convictions for Kidnapping, Place to Keep Firearms, and Theft in the Second Degree, was charged with eleven counts including: two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Kidnapping, Violation of Privacy in the First Degree, five counts of Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member, Misdemeanor Abuse of a Family or Household Member, and Criminal Property Damage in the Third Degree. If convicted as charged, Enos faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term.
The most serious offense, Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a class A felony, is punishable by a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison. Prosecutors have provided notice of their intent to seek an extended prison term, meaning Enos could face a life term with the possibility of parole.
Enos is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Wednesday. He remains in custody in lieu of $179,000.00 bail in this case and is also being held without bail for parole violations.