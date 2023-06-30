Waianae Mall community event addresses gun violence awareness

WAIANAE (KITV4) -- An event presented by West side kapuna to bring mental health and gun violence awareness to the region took place Friday night.
There was live music outside the Waianae Mall and community members from multiple organizations showed support - joining together to work toward a safer future. In the wake of multiple cases of gun violence and other crimes in the area, especially with local youth, Waianae Coast residents spoke to KITV4 about their concerns.
Waianae Coast resident Jodie Keaulana said, "We've got to stop these guns, innocent people are getting hurt, they just need more of Jesus."
Meanwhile, Waianae Neighborhood Board member Cross Crabbe told KITV4, "It really starts at home, parents talk to your kids, teach them if you do have guns, how to use them safely."
Legislators were on hand for the event as well.
Sen. Maile Shimabukuro (D) Honokai Hale - Ko Olina - Nanakuli, spoke to KITV4 about one of her ideas, "One that came to mind is really maximizing sentences for those caught with illegal guns and I'm thinking one of the ways we can try to catch the perpetrators is like how we do the random checkpoints for DUI, maybe part of the checkpoints can be checking for illegal guns."
Aong with Sen. Shimabukuro, Rep. Cedric Gates (D) Waianae - Makaha shared the request for Waianae to "Put the guns down."
Rep. Gates added, "We need piece love and happiness for our community and we ask that everyone find better ways to resolve issues in our community."