Waianae Mall community event addresses gun violence awareness

  Updated
Gun violence has affected most families in the US, new survey finds

Most families in the United States have been affected by a gun-related incident, according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

 Mariusz Blach/Adobe Stock

WAIANAE (KITV4) -- An event presented by West side kapuna to bring mental health and gun violence awareness to the region took place Friday night.

There was live music outside the Waianae Mall and community members from multiple organizations showed support - joining together to work toward a safer future. In the wake of multiple cases of gun violence and other crimes in the area, especially with local youth, Waianae Coast residents spoke to KITV4 about their concerns.

