Waianae home apparent target of theft two straight days

WAIANAE (KITV4)-- A rented home in Waianae is apparently targeted by thieves, not just once, but two days in a row.
Living in a rented Waianae home for many years, Alika Francisco and his family had their world turned upside down recently.
Alika, along with neighbors in his Waianae rental community, approximately ten homes, were all being evicted because the land they're living on is being sold. They were given 45 days to evacuate.
There was more to come. A few days ago, one of the Francisco family's two tortoises was apparently stolen from their front yard.
One of their beloved tortoise's Littlefoot is still okay, but just a few short days ago, another one of their tortoises was stolen away from the premises. Area police are reportedly still on the lookout.
Then, just one day after their tortoise disappearance , over a hundred thousand dollars worth of belongings were stolen from Francisco's home, including a sports memorabilia collection worth thousands of dollars, plus computer equipment and a safe with important documents, and much more.
"This is the first robbery in this area that I've even heard of - I've been here over a decade and there hasn't been any type of robbery, any type of vandalism or anybody talking about coming into anyone's home and taking anything", said Francisco.
Regina Francisco said, "We're already going through hardship, we don't need anybody else taking stuff from us."
Dealing with vast losses from the robbery, Alika Francisco added, "My ukulele was just passed up from me when I was eleven years old and I wanted to give that to my son, and keep it in the family as an heirloom, now that's not going to be possible."
On the upside, the Francisco family has found a new place to live and is moving soon.
The Waianae investigation continues, meanwhile Locations Property Management that handles the Francisco's current home was not available for comment Saturday.
