Waianae community members worried their land and homes are in danger because of local man's illegal actions

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Kingsley Toloke Sr. has been illegally excavating the land around his house for a few years now, with the purpose to sell the mined landscaping rocks.
His actions have deeply frustrated the Waianae community, leaving them fearful damage will be done to their homes and potentially destroy state conservation lands.
"I worry about everybody and especially our children. Our children. They can be sleeping. Anybody can be sleeping and to find water, mud, dirt you name it rocks coming down" shares resident Georgiana Navarro.
Toloke's excavating is weakening the foundation of the mountain and many are worried boulders will fall down on their houses if he doesn't stop. His neighbors fear heavy rainfall in the area will lead to downhill runoff, erosion, and landslides as a result of Toloke's actions.
"That means that there is some concern that the people that live below be safe. Because frankly were afraid that mountain will come down. The stones that have been holding it up you might say have been removed. Lots of loose dirt. Big rains means wash out" shares community member, Lynette Cruz.
Community members are asking the question: "What are local agencies doing to stop Toloke from continuing this?"
Well, many residents have not received answers to their ongoing question.
Although the Department of Planning and permitting has fined Toloke for $300,000 - public records show he has yet to pay.
Residents are asking the City and County of Honolulu to obtain a court order to have Toloke cease and desist. They are also asking the state of Hawaii to assess the property damage to the state lands and illegal activity.
"What I hope is going to happen is that if we need to get petitions, we'll get petitions. Today we had about 50 people here at the kupuna council. Everybody's in agreement," shares Waianae Moku Kupuna spokesperson Lena Spainsuzuki.
Residents are also urging HPD to take action and enforce Toloke to end his illegal activity.
Encouraging elected officials to take action for the sake of their community is also a top priority for frustrated residents.
"It is taking back the community, bottom line. And if we don't stop this now lives are involved. And we have to protect them," shares Navarro.
Other agencies residents have reached out to are the Environmental Protection Agency. They filed a complaint to EPA reporting environmental damage with potential risk to the community.
Lastly, residents reached out to the FBI to file a complaint based on residents report that property owner is involved in illegal gambling.